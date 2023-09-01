Gap in rainfall creates stress on Kharif crops standing in 5 lakh hectares area

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The growing gap in rainfall in eight tehsils of the district is causing stress on the standing crops. As a result, the Kharif crops cultivated on 5.7840 hectares of agricultural land have landed into danger for want of water. Adding to the woes, the delay in issuing the orders for conducting panchanamas by the administration to assess the loss in all tehsils of the district excluding Gangapur is annoying the farmers. Meanwhile, the grave silence being maintained on the granting of 25 per cent advance as relief is worrying the farmers.

When 25 pc advance is released to farmers?

There is a provision to compensate the loss by granting 25 per cent advance to the grieved farmers if there is a gap in rainfall for more than 21 days in the respective revenue circle. The insurance companies provide relief to the farmers who had drawn crop insurances with them. The district collector issues an order in this regard to the insurance companies. Later on the advance amount is deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers.

Tehsil wise status report of gap in rainfall, sowing of Kharif crops and area of standing crops in danger are as follows:

Sillod Tehsil

Rainfall Gap : 20 days

Sowing of Kharif crops : 97,700 hectares

Crops in danger : 97,700 hectares

No order to conduct panchanama has been released.

Paithan Tehsil

Rainfall Gap : More than 21 days

Sowing of Kharif crops : 82, 446 hectares

Crops in danger : 58, 700 hectares

No order to conduct panchanama has been released.

Phulambri Tehsil

Rainfall Gap : 27 days

Sowing of Kharif crops : 56,122 hectares

Crops in danger : 20,000 hectares

No order to conduct panchanama has been released.

Kannad Tehsil

Rainfall Gap : 12 days

Sowing of Kharif crops : 1,04, 000 hectares

Crops in danger : 62,000 hectares

No order to conduct panchanama has been released.

Vaijapur Tehsil

Rainfall Gap : 34 days

Sowing of Kharif crops : 1, 34, 528 hectares

Crops in danger : 1,34,528 hectares

No order to conduct panchanama has been released.

Khuldabad Tehsil

Rainfall Gap : 25 days

Sowing of Kharif crops : 34,991 hectares

Crops in danger : 34,918 hectares

No order to conduct panchanama has been released.

Soyegaon Tehsil

Rainfall Gap : 20 days

Sowing of Kharif crops : 43,378 hectares

Crops in danger : 22,569 hectares

No order to conduct panchanama has been released.

Gangapur Tehsil

Rainfall Gap : 18 days

Sowing of Kharif crops : 98,630 hectares

Crops in danger : 98,630 hectares

Panchanamas have been done in five revenue circles, while seven circles are pending.