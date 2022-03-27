Gas cylinder now costs Rs 975

Aurangabad, March 27:

Inflation has skyrocketed after the assembly elections in five states. The government has hiked the price of domestic gas cylinders by Rs 50, along with fuel. This has collapsed the monthly budget of the common man. On the one hand, the subsidy has been stopped, on the other hand, cylinder rates are being increased every month. Customers booking cylinders for home delivery have to pay Rs 975 and charge extra Rs 25 by the delivery agent taking the amount to Rs 1,000.

Subsidy only for name sake

The big skepticism over gas subsidies has been going on for three years. Only Rs 3 or Rs 4 is credited to the customer's account as subsidy. Therefore, the subsidy for domestic gas cylinders remains just for name sake.

How much the price increased:

Month Gas rates

January 2021 - Rs 843

October 2021- Rs 908

March 2022- Rs 975