Gaurav Yatra is an honor, Vajramuth Sabha is an insult

BJP and Shinde group leaders claim: False hindutva on agenda in Mahavikas Aghadi meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: We are organising the 'Swatantraveer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' for the glory of great men, however a meeting of the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) will be held on the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal, the same ground on which Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray once used to represent Hindutva. This is an insult to him, said union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, in a press conference on Saturday.

The conference was organised to inform about the Savarkar Gaurav Yatra. Dr Karad further said, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is constantly insulting freedom fighter VD Savarkar. They are defying Savarkar's greatness and we have registered their protest. Against this, the BJP and Shiv Sena will take out Savarkar Gaurav Yatra from the city on Sunday evening to inform the general public about Savarkar's patriotism and Hindutva. The yatra will begin by paying obeisance to the statue of Savarkar in Samarthnagar. Guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, Marathwada Yatra chief Sanjay Kenekar, cooperation minister Atul Save, MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, MLA Haribhau Bagde, Dr Ram Budhwant were present.

Yatra to travel in all constituencies

The 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ will start from Samarthnagar on the evening of April 2 and will go to all the Lok Sabha constituencies and all the assembly constituencies of Marathwada till April 6 to commemorate the achievements of freedom fighter Swatantraveer Savarkar. The public representatives of the area concerned will be the leader of this Gaurav Yatra in their assembly constituency.

Thackeray should come to pay homage to Savarkar

Uddhav Thackeray has given strong warning to the Congress leaders who insulted Savarkar. They should come to Gaurav Yatra tomorrow and greet Savarkar, we will welcome them. Guardian minister Bhumre also suggested that he should bring his two colleagues from Congress and NCP with him while coming.