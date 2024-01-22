Gayatri Gaikwad leaves for R-Day Parade
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 22, 2024 11:20 PM2024-01-22T23:20:02+5:302024-01-22T23:20:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gayatri Santoshrao Gaikwad, the National Sevice Scheme volunteer of M P Law College has left to participate ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gayatri Santoshrao Gaikwad, the National Sevice Scheme volunteer of M P Law College has left to participate in the Republic Day Parade training camp which is being held at Shivaji Park, Mumbai.
She was selected to participate in the R-Day Parade recently. Gayatri will participate in the parade of the State on Republic Day after the completion of the training. College principal Dr C M Rao, vice principal Shrikishan More and others wished her the best of luck.Open in app