GCH boon for cancer patients

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

Government Cancer Hospital (GCH), in the city, is proving a boon for the poor patients not only from the Marathwada but also the patients coming from the nearby districts and other states have been treated and cured here. GCH is equipped with latest technological equipment and skilled manpower.

A dedicated cancer hospital, GCH was started on September 21, 2012. A proposal worth Rs 120 crores to the union government through National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) for the hospital. Of which, Rs 96.70 crores have been sanctioned. In all, 60 per cent share is of the union government while the remaining 40 per cent of the state government. The funds are utilized for upgradation, research, patients services, specialty and super-specialty facilities.

In 2014-15 Tata Memorial Hospital has signed a contract with GCH, through which the expert doctors come here to provide health services while the GCH doctors go there for training purposes. In 2016, the hospital received the status of the state cancer institute.

Earlier, the patients had to go to Pune and Mumbai for the treatment of cancer. Now, the patients from Marathwada and the nearby district have received the treatment facilities at GCH. Patients from other states and even a few from abroad have been treated here. All the latest facilities are made available through government funds. The waiting period for cancer surgeries has also reduced from two months to around one month now. Specialty and super-speciality courses are also taught here. Cancer can be cured if detected in the early stage. Programmes are organised at various places to create awareness among the people to approach doctors if the symptoms are seen.

- Dr Arvind Gaikwad, Officer on Special Duty, GCH

Kondabai Pardeshi, 78 years old from Paithan had cervical cancer. In the mid of 2020, after completing the initial tests in a hospital at Paithan, she was referred to GCH. She stayed at a relative's house in the city and used to go for regular radio and chemotherapy. In all, six chemotherapy and 37 radiation sessions were held. She completely recovered from cancer. Strong willpower and determination helped her to come out of the crisis, she mentioned.

Chhaya Kelode, a 42 years old resident of Bhokardan in Jalna district had gone to her parents at Buldhan in January, 2020. She fell unconscious there and cervical cancer was detected after the tests. She was referred to GCH, where she was completely cured after taking the treatment in time. She mentioned that cancer was considered a deadly disease earlier, even I was worried when the cancer was detected, but now proper treatment is available and cancer can be completely cured, she said.

Facilities available

*Beds - 100

*ICU beds - 10

*Total posts sanctioned - 359

*Proposed additional beds - 165

Treatment available

*Surgeries

*Chemotherapy

*Radiology

Specialty Courses available

*MD Radiotherapy (first batch completed)

*Surgical Oncology (Intake 3 students annually)

*DM Pediatric Oncology (Speciality)

Laboratory facilities

*MRI

*2D

*CT Scan (in process)

Treatment provided through

*Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Scheme

*Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana

*Mukhya Mantri Jan Aarogya Abhiyan

Patients situation in past one year (GCH)

OPD - 6259

IPD - 3948

Major Surgeries - 842

Minor surgeries - 849

Day Care - 12,785

ICI - 607

Deaths - 180