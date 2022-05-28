GDCH demands aid of Rs 47L from DPC

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 28:

The Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) has submitted a proposal demanding fund of Rs 47 lakh from the District Planning Committee (DPC) to fulfill its needs including purchase of adequate stock of dental amalgam (silver and cement-fillings) used to fill cavities in the teeth.

The hospital is visited by patients from different income group and from different corners of the city. Majority of the patients visit GDCH as they could not afford dental treatment in private hospitals. The hospital is facing shortage of necessary items and materials needed for the treatment. When it raised the demand for funds, the administration was directed to contact DPC for funding.

GDCH dean Dr S P Dange said,”There were orders to seek fund from DPC for necessary requirements including silver and cement fillings. Hence, we have demanded an aid of Rs 47 lakh from DPC.”

Meanwhile, the hospital administration has claimed that it has demanded for 110 dental chairs for the hospital. Of which, the hospital will receive 30 chairs under Phase I.