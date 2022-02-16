GDCH will now provide superspeciality treatment

Aurangabad, Feb 16:

The intensive care unit of Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) was proposed in the premises of Government Cancer Hospital. However, now this center has been proposed in the dental college premises. The patients will get superspecialty treatment soon after the proposal is finalized.

An intensive care unit has been set up in Delhi under the National Health Mission. In the same vein, the GDCH has proposed 'Superspeciality Center of Excellence for Oral Cancer, Pre-Cancer Surgery Cranio-Maxillo-Facial, Plastic Reconstructive Head Neck Surgery and Trauma'. It was proposed to set up this center on the site of the old hostel of the dental college in the premises of Government Cancer Hospital (GCH). The hostel was then given to the GCH. Therefore, the dental college has now proposed this center in a new space. It is proposed to construct a five storied building of the college of physiotherapy and occupational medicine at a cost of Rs 36 crore. It is said that along with this college, a dental intensive care unit will also be set up at this place.

Space has been finalized

A superspecialty center was proposed at the old hostel building. But this place has been given to the government cancer hospital. The center will now be located in the premises of the college of physiotherapy, said GDCH dean Dr SP Dange.