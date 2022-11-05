Gharkul scheme for labourers in each district

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The state labour ministry will implement the Gharkul scheme for the labourers in the organised sector in each district in the state. Under the scheme, Rs 2 lakh will be provided by state labour department and Rs 2.5 lakh through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Scheme to the registered labourers. A demand for land to implement the scheme has been made to the district collector, informed labour minister Suresh Khade while speaking to the newsmen.

Khade on Saturday addressed a meeting at the district collectorate in which the officers of the labour department, Suraksha Rakshak Mahamandal, Mathadi Kamgar Mandal were present. He interacted with the reporters after the review meeting.

Khade further said, the officers of the labour department have been directed to facilitate the pending works related to the labourers. Planning has been made to construct Kamgar Bhavan, ESIC Hospital and Labour Sports Complex in each district. A divisional office of the labour department will be established in Aurangabad.

The officers have been given the target to register the maximum labourers for the scheme. The officers will go to the construction sites and make the registrations of the labourers personally. There are 47 schemes for the welfare of the labourers and the officers are directed to see that the labourers should get its benefit.

Earlier, the labourers had to pay Rs 25 for registration but now they can register themselves with the labour department for just Rs 1. A demand has been made to the district collector for the land to implement the Gharkul scheme. Efforts are also being taken to take assistance from Mhada for the scheme, Khade said.