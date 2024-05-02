Ghosalkar holds a series of meetings

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Liaison Chief Vinod Ghosalkar held a series of meetings of office-bearers and workers in the city on Thursday and gave them various instructions, ahead of the meetings of the party chief and star campaigners.

Due to his visit, office-bearers and workers who were away from campaigning for the past several days participated in the meetings. Now, office-bearers and activists who were upset joined the canvassing.

To hold an organisational review for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Chandrakant Khaire's campaign, meetings were held in the presence of Vinod Ghosalkar at the Contact Office of Mahanagar head Raju Vaidya, the Central Election Campaigning Office of the party and at the private hotel in the city today for office-bearers and workers.

He reviewed to know whether the party’s machinery had started canvassing or not. The office-bearers informed him that the first round of canvassing was completed. Ghosalkar instructed all to work with full strength in the coming days for the election.

Inform old members about symabol

He said that old members of the party were not aware of the new symbol ‘Mashal.’ “These members are away from the TV media. So, the office-bearers should inform them about the new symbol. Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar group) and others are also campaigning,” Ghosalkar said.

Schedule of public meetings

Party chief Uddhav Thackeray will hold a public meeting at the Marathwada Sanskritik Mandal on May 10. Aditya Thackeray will address meetings at Galleborgaon and Ranjangaon Shenpunji on May 6 while Sushma Andhare conduct public meetings at Khuldabad on May 8, Gangapur and Vaijapur on May 9. Along with this, the planning for the meeting of star campaigners is being also done.