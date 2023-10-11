Giants elite group offers free dental checkup

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Giants Elite Group, a women's organization, had organized several projects under the initiative of Prabodhan Yatra held recently. One of the projects included a free dental checkup for sanitation workers at NeoLife Children's Hospital and Dental Clinic.

The checkup was inaugurated by municipal corporation deputy commissioner Savita Sonwane. Dr Monalisa Jain conducted the checkup.

The Giants Elite group also organized several other projects, including an awareness programme on cervical cancer, a cancer protocol and pamphlet distribution, a vaccination camp for girls against cervical cancer, a meditation awareness programme, a free eye checkup for students, and an awareness programme on menstrual health and hygiene. The group is working hard to make a positive impact on the community. Group president Aarti Biyani, Pallavi Baldava, Neha Khadole and others were present.