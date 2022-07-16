Girl commits suicide, a day ahead of Neet exam

Aurangabad, July 16:

An 18 years old girl student committed suicide by hanging herself a day ahead of her Neet Exam. The incident came to the fore in Jaibhavaninagar area on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rutuja Ganesh Shinde.

Rutuja had scored 88 per cent marks in class twelfth and received 296 marks in the NEET examination. She could not get admission in the medical stream. Hence, she was preparing for a second attempt. The exam was scheduled for Sunday. On Friday night, she went to her room for studying. When her father came on Saturday morning from his night shift, Rutuja was found hanging herself. The reason for her suicide was not known but her relatives predicted the possibility of the stress of her studies. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station while the police are further investigating the case.