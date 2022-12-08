Girl consumes rat-killer biscuits after argument with college friend

Aurangabad:

Angry over a heated argument with her friend, an 11th-standard college girl, tried to end her life by consuming rat-killer biscuits in Waluj today morning. Meanwhile, the life of the girl got saved due to the timely alert raised by her friend.

A resident of Waluj, Amrita (17, the name changed) is studying in 11th science standard in the village’s college. Today (Tuesday) while going to college with her friends at 10 am, Amrita met her friend Akash (name changed) on the way. Two of them after the initial conversation started arguing with each other. One youth tried to intervene, but Amrita told him that it is a personal matter. After some time, the arguments between Amrita and Akash reached the vertex. In a fit of anger, Amrita took out the poisoned biscuits from her purse and consumed them. Surprised over the sudden act, Akash ran away from the spot.

Alert friend

The friend of Amrita, Nisha (name changed) without wasting her time alerted Amrita’s family members on phone. The victim’s mother and brother rushed her to a private hospital in Bajajnagar for treatment. Hence Amrita’s life got saved as the treatment was done in time and a major untoward incident got evaded. She has been discharged from the hospital. When contacted the police inspector Sachin Ingole said, “The victim has informed that she has no complaint against anybody. Hence the police had not registered the complaint against anybody.”