Girl escaped from home found in train

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

The 16 years old girl after a quarrel with her father boarded Tapovan Express and was going to Nanded on Wednesday. The Aurangabad Railway police were informed that the girl was in the Tapovan Express by her acquaints. The police informed the railway police at Jalna, Partur and Selu railway stations. The Jalna railway police Zairna Syed and others spotted her at the railway station. They took her in custody and later handed her over to her parents.