Girl falling in bucket with water heater dies

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A four-year-old girl in a water heater-installed bucket died on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Shreya Rajesh Shinde (4, Sainagar, Kamlapur).

Police said, Rajesh Shinde lived at Kamlapur with his wife Seema, son Sai (7), daughter Shreya (4) and parents. On November 23, Shreya was washing hands under a tap in the afternoon after her lunch. Suddenly she lost her balance and fell into a bucket with a water heater. The family members rushed to her as she started screaming but she had sustained enormous burns until then. Her father Rajesh tried to take Shreya out of the bucket but suffered an electric shock and was thrown away. He then switched off the heater and took Shreya out of the bucket. She was rushed to the government hospital where she died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment. A case of accidental death has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while head constable Karbhari Gadekar is further investigating the case.