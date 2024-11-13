Girl falls from terrace, dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An 18-year-old girl who sustained serious injuries after falling from a terrace at Ambedkarnagar, N-7, was killed on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Ravi Dabhade. According to details, Priyanka went to the terrace of the house at 12.30 pm on November 8 to dry her hair in the sun after a bath. She lost her balance and fell from the terrace. She sustained serious head injuries.

Her father was washing his hands in front of the house when the incident happened. She was rushed to a private hospital by her family members. Her condition deteriorated and she succumbed to injuries on Tuesday afternoon. A case of accidental death was registered with Cidco Police Station. Constable Bhausaheb Jagtap is on the case.