Girl gets rape threate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cantonment Police arrested three youths for allegedly threatening to rape a girl. According to details, a case was registered with Cidco Police Station police earlier on the basis of the victim.

The girl with her mother was returning home from school at 12.30 noon, some days ago.

The accused, identified as Kiran Kharat, Santosh Totaram Jamdhade and Bablu Nikam (Ambedkarnagar) came on a motorcycle and intercepted her on the road in Bhavsinghpura. They accused abused and molested the girl from their two-wheeler.

Her mother was beaten up and threatened to rape her daughter if the complaint lodged with Cidco Police Station is not withdrawn. A case was registered with Cantonment Police Station against the youths who were arrested later.