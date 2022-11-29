Girl molested in Waluj MIDC area

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Waluj MIDC police booked a youth for molesting a 17-year-old collegiate girl in Waluj industrial area. The victim lives with her family in Waluj MIDC area and studies in class twelfth in a college in Bajajnagar area. Everyday she goes to a coaching classes. On Thursday night, one of her known person Shiva Salunke (Wadgaon area) went to her house and told her that he want to establish a relationship with her. When she refused, he hold her hand and molested her. The girl cried for help and her mother and uncle come for her help. Shiva fled away from the scene. On Friday, Shiva came to her coaching class and stopped her. The girl was frightened and informed to her family member. A case in this regard has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while ASI Gautam Wavale is further investigating the case.