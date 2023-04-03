Girl succumbs to boiling water burns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A seven years old girl from Puri village in Gangapur tehsil was seriously injured when the boiling water fell on her on March 22. She was being treated at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where she succumbed to burns on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Pratibha Subhash Khandagale.

Police said that boiling water fell on Pratibha when her mother was taking the water pot from the stove on Gudi Padwa day on March 22 and she was seriously injured. She was rushed to GMCH and was later discharged. However, her condition deteriorated on Saturday, and was admitted to GMCH again, where she died on Sunday at around 2 pm. A case of accidental death has been registered with Gangapur police station while head constable D Y Avdhoot is further investigating the case.