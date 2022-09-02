Girls outshine boys in supplementary exams

Aurangabad division 1st in 12th results in the State, third in class 10th results

39 percent of students in 10th and 48 percent of students passed in 12th

Aurangabad, Sep 2:

Girls have again registered a lead in the 10th-12th supplementary examination conducted by the state board in July-August. In a press conference held on Friday, Aurangabad divisional board secretary Vijay Joshi said that Aurangabad division stood first in the state in the results of class 12th and third in class 10th results announced on Friday.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the supplementary examination for those students who failed in the March-April examination and wanted to improve their grades. The written examination of class 10th was conducted from July 27 to August 12, at 25 centers. In all, 2,213 students from the department had registered for this examination. Out of them 2,067 students appeared for exams in 25 centers. From them, 822 students passed in the exams. In this, 8 students passed in distinction, 18 students in first division, 52 students in second division and 744 students only passed.

The 12th written examination was conducted at 21 centers from July 27 to August 24. In all, 2,575 students registered from the department. Out of 2,537 examinees, 1,218 students passed. In it, 19 students came in distinction, 66 in first division, 148 in second division and 985 students got passed. Aurangabad division came top in the State. Assistant director of education department SS Kaluse, Joint secretary Yashwant Dabhade, Aba Jadhav, Vatsala Taklikar were present on the occasion.

Apply online for a copy

Students can apply online to the divisional education board for verification of marks and photocopy of answer sheets, revaluation and migration certificate. Online application can be done from September 3rd to 12th, while for the photocopy from September 3 to 22, said Joshi.

Students in the supplementary exam:

Branch - Boys - (%) Girls (%) Total (%)

Science 276 (50.02) - 130 (56.27) - 406 (56.78)

Arts - 410 (43.47) - 148 (48.54) - 594 (44.93)

Commerce - 97 (45.11) - 48 (44.44) - 145 (44.89)

Vocational - 55 (37.16) - 5 (33.33) - 60 (36.80)

XII - 851 (47.17) - 367 (50.06) - 1,218 (48)

X - 570 (38.07) - 252 (44.21) - 822 (39.76)

ITI - 13 (92.85) - 13 (92.85)