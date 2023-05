Gitabai Shirodkar no more

Aurangabad, July 23:

Gitabai Sadashivrao Shirodkar (93, Madhav apartment, Mehernagar, Garkheda) passed away due to a brief illness on Saturday. Her last rites were performed at N-6 Cidco crematorium. She was the mother of former officer bearers of Aurangabad Jilha Kanva Samaj Satish Shirodkar and Laxmikant Shirodkar.