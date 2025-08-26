Give priority to resolving Ganesh Mandals’ issues, stay prepared to face any situationSpecial Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishra to district police ahead of Ganeshotsav and Eid-e-Milad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stay in contact with the Ganesh Mandals in your police station limits. If they face any difficulties, give priority to resolving them. This helps maintain good communication and prevents major disputes before they arise. Remain vigilant to face any situation that may occur during festivals and celebrations. These precautionary instructions were given by Special Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishra to the district police.

From today, Ganeshotsav is being celebrated everywhere with great enthusiasm. Also, Eid-e-Milad will be observed on September 5. Against this backdrop, Virendra Mishra, Special IGP of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Range, held a crime review meeting on August 25 at the Superintendent of Police office. Superintendent of Police Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod and Additional Superintendent Annapurna Singh were present. Mishra directed that illegal activities like liquor sale, gambling, possession of weapons, and prostitution must be completely curbed. He also noted complaints about the behavior of police staff towards complainants at police stations. Referring to this, he warned all station in-charges to treat complainants courteously and ensure their grievances are resolved.

Work hard to recover stolen property

Often in cases of theft and robbery, the accused are caught but the stolen property is not recovered. Regarding this, Mishra said the police must work hard to recover property lost in any crime. Conduct investigations in a planned manner and make greater use of technology. To prepare for any sudden incident during festivals, he instructed that the riot control squad must undergo continuous drills and remain alert. Meanwhile, Mishra felicitated and praised 102 police officers and personnel who sincerely investigated and solved serious and complex cases.