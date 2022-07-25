Glad for new government; not eager for ministry

Aurangabad, July 25:

“The government of natural alliance has come in the state and I am glad about it”, said MLA Atul Save while speaking to the reporters on Monday. He said, I had gone to the ministers of earlier government Ajit Pawar and Subhash Desai for development funds, but they did not provided any funds. Hence, he never approached them again, he said.

Save said, I am very happy for the new government and I am not eager for any ministry. The earlier government was biased while distributing the funds. I had objected to it during the district planning meeting and then boycotted the meeting. I had also approached the court for it. Now, it has cost them dearer as their government has gone, he said.

BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar, Rajesh Mehna and others were present.

As the government has changed, the water supply scheme will be facilitated now. Attempts will be taken to complete the scheme in one and a half years.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde is coming to the city on July 31. Some development works will be inaugurated in his presence, MLA Save said.