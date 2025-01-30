‘Global Aadgaon’ earns 4 nominations at State Film Awards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Global Aadgaon, a Marathi film exploring the struggles of farmers in the face of globalization, has secured four nominations in the 60th Maharashtra State Marathi Film Awards 2022. The film’s writer and director, Dr. Anilkumar Salve, has been nominated for Best Story, while the film itself is in the running for Best Film. It has also received nominations for Best Lyrics (Yalgar Hou De by Prashant Madpuwar) and Best Debut Actor (Ronak Landge). Blending themes of agriculture, rural traditions, and the changing landscape of farming, Global Aadgaon presents a gripping narrative on how globalization impacts village life. The film’s recognition at the state level marks a significant achievement for regional cinema.