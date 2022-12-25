‘Global Adgaon’ selected for American festival

Aurangabad

Marathi film ‘Global Adgaon’ has been selected for participating in Marathi International Film Festival to be held in New Jersey, America. The film is written and directed by Anilkumar Salve. Sayaji Shinde, Usha Nadkarni, Anil Nagarkar, Upendra Limaye, and Ronak Landge are tin the lead roles. It has been appreciated by noted directors like Anurag Basu, Kantara film assistant director Nirikshit Dev and critic Sazian Kanodi. Many eminent directors and film personalities from Hollywood and Bollywood will attend this film festival, organised to spread Marathi culture and objectives at the international level. The festival will be held in January, 2023.

In Global Adgaon, the story of the struggle of the farmers has been highlighted. The local language of Marathwada, old sayings, and natural jokes are used in this film. The songs written by Vinayak Pawar, Prashant Mandpurwar, and Anilkumar Salve are sung by singers Adarsh Shinde, Ganesh Chandanshive, and Jasraj Joshi.