GMCH confirms NRI person as Covid-19 positive

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has today clarified that the 50-year-old male person, the father of a 21-year-old girl patient detected as positive during RT-PCR testing at Mumbai International Airport on Sunday, has been detected as positive by the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) laboratory today evening. The patient has been immediately admitted to Meltron Covid Care Hospital in Chikalthana. Meanwhile, the AMC will be sending his swab sample for Genome sequencing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune to ensure that the virus infection is of Omicron variant or not?

They are NRIs, not from Aurangabad

According to civic health sources, " An NRI family comprising husband, wife and two daughters hails from London (UK). The husband's brother stays in Aurangabad and his daughter's marriage was to be solemnised at Pune. Hence, the family were coming to India to attend the marriage ceremony of their neice. The family had given reference of the uncle, who stays in Aurangabad, after landing in Mumbai. During the RT-PCR testing at the Mumbai International Airport, the 21-year-old elder daughter of the family was reported as positive. She was immediately admitted to Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. Hence, her father waited in Mumbai and sent his wife and second daughter to Aurangabad on Sunday. The mother and daughter, both are staying in a private hotel and had quarantined themselves as a precautionary measure (when their family member tested positive). Meanwhile, the district health administration received an alert from the state administration about the detected patient on Sunday night."

" Meanwhile, the father (age 50 years) also arrived in the city today and during RT-PCR test in a city's private laboratory, he was tested as positive. He also separated himself in the hotel room. On receiving the alert, the team of civic health personnel traced the whereabouts of the family in the city and inspected them at the hotel."

According to details, the NRI family had taken all the two dosages (of Pfizer vaccine) in the UK. Besides, the mother had even taken a booster dose. They were tested as negative at the airport before boarding the flight in their country.

GMCH confirms him as Covid ve

According to the medical officer (at War Room), Dr Megha Jogdand, " We preferred to repeat the RT-PCR tests of all three persons of NRI family. Hence, we collected the swab samples of the husband, mother and daughter and sent them to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) laboratory for testing in the morning. Surprisingly, the office has received the reports in the evening and the male person ( 50 years of age) has been confirmed as positive by the government laboratory also. We have immediately shifted the patient to Meltron Covid Care Hospital in Chikalthana for treatment. Meanwhile, we are sending his sample for Genome Sequencing to NIV Pune."