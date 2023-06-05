GMCH dean submits consent for organ donation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Sanjay Rathod, the dean of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) along with 12 other persons filed the application form for organ donation in a programme organised at Out Patients Department (OPD) on Monday as part of World Environment Day celebration.

Head of the Surgery Department Dr Sarojini Jadhav presented the organ donation card to Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod.

Medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar, Dr Fayyaz Ali, Dr Abasaheb Tidke, Dr Gaurao Bhavsar, Dr Shivam Gattani, Dr Krishnakant Pandey, Dr Rohini Badgire, Dr Naseer Khan, Dr Varanu and others were present.

It may be noted that Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan inaugurated ‘the organ donation awareness campaign in the GMCH on April 7. The GMCH is taking various initiatives to enhance the ratio of organ donations.