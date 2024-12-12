GMCH expands services, adds courses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

GMCH conducted 150 postmortems at night over the last 10 months. The hospital is procuring medicines worth Rs 10 crore, including Rs 1 crore for expensive treatments for stroke and GBS. Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre shared these updates during a press conference on Thrusday.

Dr. Sukre highlighted his five years of service as dean in Nandurbar, Ambajogai, Parbhani and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He recalled the experiences from his time working in Ambajogai during the COVID period. He discussed achievements at GMCH over the past year, including becoming a paperless hospital, starting afternoon OPDs, conducting night postmortems, setting up pain clinics and launching super-specialty medical services at the government cancer hospital.

Super-Specialty courses at GMCH

Dr. Sukre announced plans to introduce super-specialty courses in five fields at the super-specialty hospital: DM Cardiology, MCh CVTS, MCh Urology, MCh Neurosurgery and MCh Plastic Surgery.