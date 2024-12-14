GMCH helps youth stand on feet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, the Department of Orthopedic Surgery (DOS) at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), helped a 25-year-old factory worker to stand on his own feet again in life. The DOS performed the ‘Total Hip Replacement’ surgery free of cost.

The youth hails from Uttar Pradesh but presently is staying in Waluj due to his job. He was complaining of an ache in his legs for the last year. The private hospital was charging him Rs 1.60 lakh for the surgery.

Under the guidance of GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, the Head of the DOS Dr M B Lingayat performed the surgery with the assistance of Dr Mukhtadir Ansari, Dr Anil Dhule, Dr Shubham Lakade, Dr Abdullah Ansari, Dr Dinesh Dhaytadak, Dr Suchita Joshi, Dr Satish Gawli, Dr Nilesh Kachnerkar, and Department of Anesthesiology’s Dr Gayatri Tadwalkar and others.