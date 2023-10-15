GMCH on alert mode

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the victims of the accident on the Samruddhi Express-way admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the administration went on an alert mode. The treatment of the injured was started immediately. In all, 17 injured were admitted to the GMCH, of which two are serious, said the hospital sources.

Meanwhile, GMCH dean and senior doctors stationed in the hospital from the wee hours.

On receiving the information, dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar, Dr M B Lingayat, Dr Suresh Harbade, Dr Vikas Rathod and other doctors were present in GMCH. The doctors, employees, K K Group, ambulance operators helped the administration for admitting the patients.

The injured included Puja Aswale (35), Vaishnavi Sandeep Aswale (12), Jyoti Deepak Kekane (35), Yuvraj Vilas Salve (18), Sangeeta Dagdu Mhaske (60), Lakhan Shankar Salve (33), Girjeshwari Sandeep Aswale (10), Anil Lahanu Sable (30), Sandeep Raghunath Aswale (38), Kamlabai Chhabu Mhaske (65), Tanmay Laxman Kamble (8), Shantabai Namdev Mhaske (40), Kamlesh Dagdu Mhaske (32), Dagu Sukhdev Mhaske (50), Sonali Abasaheb Tribhuvan (25), Samrat Deepak Kekane (6) and Shrihari Deepak Kekane (12). The condition of Vaishnavi Aswale and Sangeeta Mhaske is said to be critical and they are being treated in TICU.

As reported earlier, the accident occurred on Samruddhi Highway as a Tempo Traveller collided with a truck near Jambargaon toll booth in Vaijapur district at around 1.30 am on Sunday. In all, 12 persons were killed and 18 were reported injured. All the accident victims are reported to be the residents of Nashik and had gone to pay obeisance to Sailani Baba. The tempo traveller collided with a stationary truck in the return journey.