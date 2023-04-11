GMCH super speciality hospital to operate on PPP basis!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) administration is eagerly waiting to know whether the state okays the operations and maintenance of its super speciality hospital by an outsourcing agency on public-private-partnership (PPP) mode or hands over the responsibility to it, on Wednesday. The discussion on it is going to be held at Mantralaya (in Mumbai) on Wednesday.

It may be noted that the building of the super speciality hospital has been completed three years ago. However, due to the absence of the required manpower, the GMCH is unable to facilitate angioplasty and the treatment of the in-patient department (IPD). In the meantime, the proposal of outsourcing the super speciality hospital on a PPP basis came up for discussion. However, the GMCH is confident that if the nursing staff and other technical staff are provided to them then they could start treatment for IPD in 15 days, it is learnt.

Presently, the checking of the outpatients in the super-speciality hospital’s eight departments like CVTS, Cardiology, Neurology, Nuero-surgery, Plastic surgery, Urology, Neonatology and Nephrology is underway. The angiography facility was started on August 17, 2022, but due to the absence of Group C and Group D staff nurse and Class IVth employees, the operation theatre, angioplasty and treatment of IPD could not be started.

In the meantime, the state Medical Education minister Girish Mahajan, on World Health Day (April 7), said that the super speciality hospitals of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Latur would be outsourced on a PPP basis. Disappointment prevailed amongst the circle after the announcement.

GMCH administration claims that it can maintain the super speciality hospital if 76 nurses, four in-charge sisters, one matron and 14 technical staff are provided to it. They would also be able to treat IPD and start an angioplasty facility in 15 days. Hence the final decision on it will be taken in tomorrow’s meeting in Mumbai. Hence the administration is waiting for the results impatiently, it is learnt.