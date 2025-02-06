GMNIRDR students visited ideal village

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The students of Gopinath Munde National Institute of Rural Development and Research (GMNIRDR) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) recently visited Patoda, the ideal village.

Students and teachers met the former Sarpanch of the village Bhaskar Pere Patil and interacted with him.

The students visited different places in the village.

During this visit, Bhaskar Pere personally explained and demonstrated to the students all the aspects of the project, including clean drinking water, hot water for bathing, wastewater management, free flour milling and waste management.

Dr Krishna Kamble, Dr Balasaheb Bodhne, Dr Shailesh Maknikar, Dr Vaishali Paithane, Dr Shahjahan Shaikh, Rutuja Jadhav and others worked for the success of the visit.