Go to Mumbai in the morning and come back in the evening

Evening flights starts

Aurangabad:Evening flight service to Mumbai finally started from Aurangabad from Thursday. On the first day, the evening flight was full with passengers. On the first day, 186 passengers arrived from Mumbai to Aurangabad and 157 passengers went to Mumbai from Aurangabad. Therefore, it became clear that evening flight service to Mumbai is necessary. Three flights will be available from Aurangabad to Mumbai, two in the morning and one in the evening, making it possible to go to Mumbai in the morning and return in the evening.

IndiGo's evening flights started flying in the morning from October 31. The flight of Air India to Mumbai is also in the morning. So there was no flight available to go to Mumbai in the evening. This caused tremendous inconvenience to passengers. Passengers coming from Mumbai to Aurangabad had to wake up at least at three in the morning to catch the morning flight. Keeping this in mind, the civil aviation committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) tried for evening flight service. Airline services were started from Chikalthana international airport from Thursday evening through Indigo.

Now trying for Bangalore, Ahmedabad

After many attempts, the flight finally started for Mumbai in the evening. On the first day, the evening flight received a great response from the passengers. So it will be possible to come and go to Mumbai in one day. Efforts will now be made to start flights to Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Udaipur, said Sunit Kothari, chairman, Civil Aviation Committee (ATDF).