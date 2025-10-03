Godawari New Energy, Sango India to Invest Rs 4,752 Crore in Auric

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Godawari New Energy Pvt. Ltd. (GNEPL) and Japan’s Sango India Automotive Pvt. Ltd. will invest Rs 4,400 crore and Rs 352 crore respectively in the Bidkin industrial area of Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (AURIC), part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). The projects will create 2,300 direct and over 7,000 indirect jobs, along with new ancillary units. Land allotments for both companies were completed on Thursday.

As reported erlier exclusive in Lokmat Times Auric City has already attracted large investments from major firms including Toyota-Kirloskar, JSW, Ather Energy, Lubrizol India, and Piramal Pharma, sparking rapid growth in the industrial sector. About 95% of Auric’s industrial land has been allotted, and suppliers for major EV companies have also acquired plots here. The company received 114 acres of land from Auric for its operations. Sango India Automotive Pvt. Ltd., which will manufacture automotive parts, was allotted 20 acres and will directly employ 195 people, according to Auric manager Mahesh Shinde.

------------

Total investment crosses Rs 90,000 crore

So far, Auric Shendra and Bidkin industrial zones have attracted investments totaling Rs 90,000 crore. Most companies are expected to start production within the next two years, generating 54,000 direct jobs.

------------

Golden era for ancillaries

Experts foresee a golden era for ancillaries and suppliers. While companies will bring some ancillary units, many will connect with CSN, said managing director of MITL P. D. Malikner.

------------

About Sango and Godawari

Founded in Japan, Sango is a global automotive company producing stainless exhausts, door impact beams (DIB), instrument panel reinforcement (IPR) panels, manifolds, and welded components. Godawari New Energy India Pvt. Ltd. will manufacture electric battery containers and lithium-ion cells.

------------

Auric moves toward EV Hub

Auric’s Bidkin industrial zone is emerging as a major hub for electric vehicle (EV) production, following the city’s established reputation in the automotive industry. The new investments by Godavari New Energy and Sango India further strengthen the EV focus. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has previously announced that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will become an EV capital, and the city is now progressing in that direction.

– Mihir Soundalgekar, Secretary, CMIA