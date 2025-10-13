Gold and Silver prices soar at rocket speed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

While fireworks shops are lighting up for Diwali, the bullion market is witnessing a real explosion of its own, a bumper surge in gold and silver prices. Prices of these two precious metals are shooting up like atomic blasts every day. On Monday, they rose at rocket speed, sparking celebrations among investors who have truly begun their Diwali festivities early.

The aroma of festive sweets, the sparkle of fireworks, and the glitter of gold and silver all three have blended beautifully this Diwali season. The steep price hike has led to a rise in both inquiries and purchases in the bullion market. Investors are treating this rally as a “Diwali bonus” and have started buying enthusiastically.

From Quiet lanes to Crowded showrooms

In the past, rising prices often meant deserted jewellery markets, but that trend has reversed. Now, buyers are purchasing in anticipation of even higher rates ahead. This shift in mindset has brought heavy footfall to every jewellery showroom.

Silver hits ₹1.81 lakh per kilogram

Silver prices have surged sharply over the past year. On Monday alone, silver shot up by ₹1,500 in a single day. By evening, silver had reached ₹1,81,000 per kilogram.

Gold touches ₹1.27 lakh per Tola

Like silver, gold has also been setting new price records over the past year. On Monday, gold prices jumped by ₹1,000 in a single day, reaching ₹1,27,500 per tola.

Why the price surge?

Several global and domestic factors are driving the rise in gold and silver prices:

1. U.S. government shutdown and political turmoil in France have caused instability in global financial market

2. The U.S. Federal Reserve has consistently cut interest rates, weakening the dollar and prompting investors to turn to gold.

3. Central banks around the world have been buying gold in large quantities, pushing prices higher.

4. ndia’s gold demand is heavily import-dependent. This year, the rupee has weakened by 3.8%, making gold costlier in Indian currency.

5. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased its gold reserves from 8.1% (2023) to 14% (September 2025).

Jewellers struggling to source silver

“Jewellers are currently facing delays in receiving silver, even after advance payment. There seems to be a shortage of silver availability nationwide.”

— Jugal Kishore Verma, Jeweller