Golden Quarter launches another branch of Indo-French cuisines

Aurangabad, March 23:

Golden Quarter which is a food chain of tango fox foods in the city launched another outlet at Connaught Place. The first branch was started at Dashmeshnagar while more recently, another food chain branch at Connaught, a popular place of youth.

Golden Quarter serves Indo-French cuisines, waffle-based burgers and a combination of fast foods.

The restaurant has a wide range of unique food products which is known as the quarter.

It features waffle based burgers, savoury waffles that are available in vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Besides these, the customers will have a wide range of patisseries. It features croissants, cheesecakes and empanada, jalapeno bites, mozzarella cheese sticks.

The Golden Quarter is the best alternative of fresh food products in today's changing lifestyle.

It consists of several quarters which included Corn Cheese Quarter, Cheese Quarter, Veggie Quarter, Spinach Quarter, Hot Chicken Quarter and Crispy Chicken Quarter. Food lovers can taste new items being provided at Dashmeshnagar and Connaught branches of new modern food partner in the historic city.