Goldsmith alleges more stolen jewellery

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three thieves burgled a gold shop Mangalmurti Jewellers of Mukund Bendre at Ranjangaon, a few days back and stole 85 tolas of gold, 3 kgs silver, and Rs 15,000 cash. The police arrested all three thieves and recovered 100 percent of the stolen articles from them. Bendre, however, alleged that initially the police noted only 20 tolas of gold stolen and claimed that 24 tolas have been recovered. The police also asked me to give Rs 2 lakh as the expenditure for the investigation of the case.

Bendre was in his show at around 10.30 pm on August 8. Three persons entered the shop and threatened him with a knife. They stole the jewellery from the shop. The crime branch investigated and arrested the accused Yogesh Shankar Tayade, Nilesh Madhukar Sonawane, and Arman Shenphad Tadvi on Sunday.

On Monday, Bendre claimed that 85 tolas of gold were stolen, but the police noted only 20 percent of gold was stolen. The Waluj MIDC police on August 11 noted the remaining 65 tolas of gold in the station dairy based on the receipt provided by Bendre.

Meanwhile, Bendre said that he met commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya on Monday evening and he assured him that an investigation of all the gold jewellery will be done and his allegations will also be inquired, Bendre said.