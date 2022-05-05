Golokdham's foundation laying ceremony held

Aurangabad, May 5:

The foundation laying ceremony of the Golokdham, a grand residential and commercial shop project by Shakti Life Spaces was concluded by inviting all the home buyers.

The pujan of Panchdhatu idol of Sheshnag, vastu murti and Panch dhatu was performed on the occasion. Rajesh Bharuka gave information about the project. He also informed that the construction will be earthquake and water resistant. Director Dr Sushil Bharuka, Rajesh Bharuka, Gopal Agrawal, Shyam Agrawal, Vijay Goyal, Archit Bharuka, Dr Vishal Ladnia were present.

Shakti Lifespaces is constructing a grand housing project Golokdham in the premises of ISKCON VECC temple in Shendra area. Not only in Marathwada, but also in Maharashtra, for the first time, through Golokdham, families have got a golden opportunity of spiritual life by staying close to God. Golokdham has 252 flats, 18 row-houses and shops of various sizes. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, many citizens have booked their homes and responded to Golokdham.