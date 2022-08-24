Good days ahead for tourism industry in future!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

The completion of 75 years of Indian Independence was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm in the form of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM). Patriotism was in the air. Hence the offering of free entry to all visitors (domestic and foreign) at all the ticketed monuments and illuminating the heritage landmarks in tri-colour as a part of AKAM celebrations prompted lakhs of people to visit monuments from August 5 to 15. In addition, the flow of visitors in the last four months is also noteworthy. The progress emerges a ray of hope emerged in the tourism industry, which was gasping for a fresh lease of life, for the past couple of years, in the post-Covid-19 situation.

According to ASI (Aurangabad Circle) office, “ There are five ticketed monuments, in the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Circle, which falls in the district. Of all, a stupendous rise in the tourist flow was noted at world heritage Ellora Caves, iconic mausoleum Bibi ka Maqbara and the Adarsh Smarak Daulatabad Fort, from April 1 to July 31 2022 (four months of the financial year). The enthusiasm amongst the visitors is seen after two long years."

Lakhs of footfall

The ASI has waived off entry ticket charges for all types of visitors from August 5 to 15. The illumination of three heritage landmarks - Chand Minar (Daulatabad Fort), Bibi ka Maqbara and Salabat Khan’s tomb (Ahmednagar) - turned out to be the main attractions. Besides, three high masts have been fixed to hoist tri-colours permanently at Daulatabad Fort, Ellora Caves and Ajanta Caves.

“ The superintending archaeologist Milan Kumar Chauley was monitoring the whole situation. He was in touch with the heads of all sub-circles Sanjay Rohankar, Rajesh Waklekar, Jitendra Divekar, Manoj Pawar and others, and sometimes was paying visits to the monuments as well. We believe around 3 lakh visitors were at Bibi ka Maqbara, more than 2 lakh at Ellora Caves, 1.5 lakh at Daulatabad Fort and more than a lakh at Ajanta Caves, during these 10 days,” said the ASI sources.

The actual figures of footfall at each monument could not be available as ASI maintains the record of entry tickets on monthly basis. Meanwhile, the data of visitors in the last four months of this financial year (as given below) pins hope that the tourism industry would be seeing good days in future.

Maqbara closed at 5 pm?

Bibi ka Maqbara is one of the few garden monuments in the country which remains open till 10 pm. Hence the rush was uncontrolled during the evenings till August 15. The entrance, pathways and the high-raised platform would get filled up with a crowd of visitors frequently. To avoid an untoward incident, the circle office took some actions by taking their headquarters (New Delhi) and the key administrators at the local level into their confidence. According to eye-witnesses,” The ASI closed entry for the visitors at the mausoleum from 5 pm on August 14 (Sunday). The situation was no different on Independence Day (Monday). The illumination was also switched off in the evening.”

When contacted the superintending archaeologist was not available to comment on the issue as it was reported that he is in an important meeting (on August 22) with someone from Mumbai.