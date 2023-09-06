Good news for aspiring teachers as self-certificate process began

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is good news for aspiring teachers as the registration process of self-certification has begun at the Pavitra portal. The recruitment drive may start after this process is over.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Council of Education conducted the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT), which is eligibility to become a school teacher, between February 22 and March 3, 2023. More than 2.39 lakh candidates registered while over 2.16 lakh candidates appeared for the test. The result was already declared.

Those who appeared for the test were given a facility of self-certificate generation from Pavitra Portal. The last date of registration is September 15. Without a self-certificate, one will not be able to participate in the recruitment.

Box

Documents required for teachers' recruitment

Once the self-certification process is over, the Government may announce a schedule for the teachers' recruitment process. So, candidates will have to keep various documents ready for the recruitment.

Some of the documents are as follows;

--TAIT self-certificate

--Marks memo and certificate of SSC, HSC, undergraduate or postgraduate, Ded, B Ed, TET/CTET, TAIT.

--Cast Certificate and Validity certificate

--Age, Nationality, Domicile certificates

--Aadhar and PAN Cards

--MS CIT

--Marriage Certificate or Affidavit or Gazette certificate if change in name

--Non-creamy layer if applicable

--Certificate of sportsman, persons with disability, project affected, ex-serviceman if applicable

Box

Vacant seats to be displayed

The Education Department will display vacant seats for the post of teachers on the completion of the self-certificate process

Box

Option form & selection list

The process of option form filling commences with the declaration of vacant seats. A selection list will be released on the basis of merit. The selected candidates will be given an appointment as per their place on the merit list.

Box

30 K post likely to be filled

As per the announcement of the School Education Department, 30,000 posts are likely to be filled.

Box

Who cannot seek self-certificate

The Education Department announced that those candidates who were found indulging the malpractice during the 2018 and 2019 tests and were barred from appearing for the examination in 2022 by the court, cannot apply for self-certification.

--Some candidates appeared for the test more than one time in 2022, but, there is a provision to attempt only one time. This happened because they received more than one admit card during the distribution. Now, they cannot participate in the selection process anymore.