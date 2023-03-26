Good response to blood donation camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak festival will be celebrated with great enthusiasm on April 4. In anticipation of the celebration, a blood donation camp was inaugurated at Khandelwal Digambar Jain Temple Rajabazar.

Panchayat president Lalit Patni and Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak committee president Rajesh Mutha were in attendance. The event was successful, with 35 donors donating blood with the special efforts of the Guru Parivar. The camp was supported by the cooperation of members of Lions Blood Bank. Pravin Gangwal, who donated blood for the 105th time, was felicitated. Other donors included Anil Ajmera, Amit Patni, Abhijeet Kasliwal, Paresh Kasliwal, Nikunj Pasiwar and others. Members of the Sakal Jain Samaj were present.