Good response to Creative summer camp, second session from May 3

Aurangabad, April 26: Creative Group will hold the 15-day second session of the Creative summer camp for school students from May 3 to 17, said organiser Ravi Jaiswal. The first session received very good response from children.

The camp will be held from 10 am to 4 pm. Children will be trained in swimming, horse riding, dancing, drawing, art and craft, tattoo mapping and clay making. A team of city coaches has been appointed. The camp will be held at Prozone Mall and swimming classes at the premises of the MPP Sports Academy swimming pool. Vehicles will be made available in all parts of the city. The meal will also be arranged.

Creative summer camp has been popular among children for the last 24 years. Students who wish to participate in this camp

have been urged to contact Ravi Jaiswal at the Creative summer camp hall (Fantastica) at Prozone. Dhiraj Pardeshi, Mahendra Jaiswal, Sunil Gankwar, Akshay Jaiswal, and others working for the success of this camp.