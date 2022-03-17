Goodyear donates medical equipment to three hospitals

Aurangabad, March 17:

Goodyear India, has extended support to three medical facilities in Aurangabad including the Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital, United CIIGMA Hospital, and the Government Medical Hospital as part of their annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

This initiative aims at strengthening medical facilities which are leading efforts to address the Covid-19 pandemic by providing better care and diagnosis to patients. Equipment donated to these hospitals is being used to treat covid and non-covid patients and to prepare the facilities for any future rush of patients in case of subsequent waves.

Equipment included mid mark beds, Philips monitors, Straumann scan unit, Maxillofacial kit, Prosthetic rehabilitation kit, Zygoma units, Syringe pumps, ECG machines, ventilators and body plethysmograph machine. District collector Sunil Chavan, GMCH dean Dr Varsha Rotte, CIIGMA CMD Dr Unmesh Takalkar, Dhoot hospital medical director Dr Vijay Borgaonkar, director (manufacturing) Ashu Goel, plant head Virendra Gaikwad and manager Shraddha Jain were present.