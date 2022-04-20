Goodyear workers wages increased by Rs 22,500

Aurangabad, April 20:

The management of the Goodyear Tires Pvt Ltd company and the CITU affiliated Mumbai Shramik Sangh had a successful discussion regarding the new pay hike agreement. According to the new wage hike agreement, the wages of the workers have been increased by Rs 22,500, and the average salary will be around Rs 1 lakh, said Shramik Sangh general secretary Hemkant Samant in a press conference.

For the last 10 months, the Mumbai Shramik Sangh and the unit office bearers had been pursuing a new pay hike agreement in the company. Due to the continuous pursuit, the management had also agreed to a new wage agreement in the interest of the workers. Earlier, company management and Shramik Sangh had signed nine successful pay hikes.

Shramik Sangh president Vivek Mantyaro, vice president Saeed Ahmed, secretary Rajendra Deokar, president of Goodyear Tires Unit Arjun Pitekar, secretary Shirish Kamaljakar, Goodyear executive director Ashu Goyal, Vishal Digra of HR department, plant head Capt Virendra Gaikwad, production head Yogesh Sakhare, deputy commissioner of labor Chandrakant Raut and others were present.