Goon manhandles police officer in Jadhavwadi

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A notorious goon on the police record manhandled a police officer in Jadhavwadi area a few days back.

Police said, Haridas Maske is a hardcore criminal on police record and runs a hotel ‘Jai Malhar’ in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee area in Jadhavwadi. On Thursday night, Cidco police station officers were patrolling. They came to know that some persons were drinking liquor in the hotel in Jadhavwadi. Maske when saw the police vehicle coming, locked the hotel and kept the customers inside. PSI Budha Shinde heard a noise coming from the hotel and asked Maske to open the hotel. However, he refused. When Shinde tried to take the key out of his pocket. Maske manhandled Shinde. A case has been registered against Maske with the Cidco police station.

On Wednesday, Maske was summoned to be present before the court. However, instead of attending the court’s proceedings, he went to give memorandums to the commissioner of police and the district collector. Maske is a hardcore criminal on the police record and several cases are registered against him, said PI Sambhaji Pawar.