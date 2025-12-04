Government completes one year; capital still waiting for development

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state government led by Devendra Fadnavis completes one year on December 5. Over the past year, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the capital of Marathwada, has received much less than expected. Many announcements were made, but due to financial constraints, several remain only on paper.

Before last year’s assembly elections, the government announced over Rs 55,000 crore for the Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Park, raising hopes of a boom. Yet, key projects are either delayed or incomplete, and the city still struggles with inadequate transport and basic facilities. While the opposition criticizes the government’s record, ruling party leaders highlight pro-development initiatives.

------------------------

Economic Vision for Five Years

• Agriculture and allied sectors: Rs 137.15 crore growth annually, Rs 642.48 crore over five years.

• Industrial sector: Rs 129.97 crore annually, Rs 388.31 crore in five years.

• Services and tourism: Rs 218.12 crore annually, Rs 2,041 crore over five years.

• Currently, the district’s per capita income stands at Rs 2 lakh. The government aims to boost it by 1.5 times, requiring better roads, water supply, and urban services.

------------------------

Achievements in the First Year

• Rs 706.71 crore aid reached 9.07 lakh farmers hit by heavy rainfall.

• Rs 210 crore approved for development of Ellora-Ghrishneshwar area.

• Municipal Corporation sanctioned Rs 822 crore for city water projects.

• Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar attracted investors along the Sambhajinagar-Jalna industrial corridor.

------------------------

Promises still pending

• Coordination with the central government for a continuous Shendra-Waluj flyover.

• The central bus terminal at the Cidco site had a foundation-laying ceremony on August 28, 2019, but construction has not yet started, six years later.

• Land acquisition for airport expansion pending, delaying international flights.

• Jalna Road, the main DMIC-Waluj route, still lacks an alternative route.

• Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune Greenfield highway announced but not started; Nagar-Naka-Pune and other roads remain partially incomplete.

• Similarly, the Auric Shendra-Bidkin road and the Nathnagari (Paithan) four-lane road are partially incomplete.

• Ajintha Caves road 20% incomplete.

------------------------

Public expectations await action

• Rs 14,040 crore western channel water supply project announced; only Rs 61 crore approved for DPR.

• Rs 2,000 crore city development plan from 2023 pending.

• Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Regional Development Authority office not fully operational; IAS commissioner yet to be appointed.

• Freehold conversion for 13 Cidco residential areas still pending.

------------------------

Future Development Proposals

• Authorities are considering dozens of new flyovers worth Rs 3,000 crore, expected to follow road-widening projects.

One year in, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has attracted investment and set ambitious plans, but delivery lags behind promises. Residents await tangible improvements in roads, water, and urban infrastructure, while big-ticket projects hang in limbo.

-------------

City emerges as EV hub

Two years ago, companies like Toyota, JSW, Ather Energy, and Piramal Pharma invested in Auric-Bidkin under DMIC. This year, the government attracted EV-focused firms including Godavari New Energy, Uno Minda, Sago India, Warren Remedies, and ACG Capsules. The city, long an auto hub, is now moving toward becoming a major EV hub.

------------

One year of government: Praise and Criticism

Promises amid challenges

“Despite facing significant financial challenges, we are committed to delivering on all election promises. We are planning systematically to ensure that every community benefits and will continue working more efficiently in the future.”

— Sanjay Shirsat, Minister of Social Justice & Guardian Minister, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

----------------

One year of growth

“In one year, we made key development decisions, including major DMIC investments. Employment and small enterprises will grow. The state is on a growth path, and upcoming decisions will accelerate district development.”

— Atul Save, Minister for OBC Welfare

------

A government that betrays the people

The state government completes one year on December 5. Over the past year, it has largely failed the people and farmers, earning a bad reputation for corruption. Around one crore women were excluded from schemes, educated youth remain unemployed, and promises of farm loan waivers remain unfulfilled.

— Ambadas Danve, former Leader of Opposition, Shiv Sena

------------

Farmers await rain compensation

Excessive rainfall this year caused huge losses, yet farmers have not received financial aid or loan waivers. Critics say the government seems focused on election-year politics.

— Pandurang Tangde Patil, District President, NCP