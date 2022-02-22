Government employees on strike from today

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

The state government employees have called for a state-level strike on February 23-24 for various demands. There are 40 per cent posts vacant in various government departments. The seventh pay commission was approved, however, the allowances were not paid. Issues of covid warriors and class four employees have not been resolved. There is also a demand to increase the age of retirement to 60 years and reduce Central tax.

A meeting was held at the district collector office on Tuesday for the planning of the strike. Association state vice president Dr Devidas Jarare, Bhausaheb Pathan, NS Kamble and others were present. ZP employees union, Jilha Talathi Sangh, District revenue association, class four employees association will participate in the strike. However, the caste tribe employees federation will not be participating in the strike, informed divisional president Sumeet Bhuigal.