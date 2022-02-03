Governor express concern over eratic water supply in Tourism capital of Maharashtra

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagatsinh Koshiyari expressed his deep concern over the distribution of water supply in the city on a gap of eight days in Aurangabad - the tourism capital of Maharashtra and the capital of Marathwada.

The EGS minister Sandeepan Bhumre, MLA Haribhau Bagade, MLA Atul Save, divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, special IGP Mallikarjun Prasanna, commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta, district collector Sunil Chavan and

superintendent of police Nimeet Goel welcomed him on his arrival at the Chikalthana Airport on Thursday.

Later on, the Governor held a meeting with Red Cross Society, District Soldier Welfare Board, Marathwada Development Board and Human Development Mission at Subhedari Guest House. The BJP delegation also met him and discussed over various issues including the ongoing new water supply scheme of Rs 1680 crore and the safety of women.

During the interaction with the BJP delegation, the governor said to them that the name of Aurangabad is popular across the globe for its heritage places like Ellora, Ajanta, Aurangabad Caves and other monuments. It is a matter of grave concern that the city is receiving water on a gap of eight days. The governor questioned what are the public representatives and the ministers in the government doing? They should have taken efforts to reduce the water supply gap.

The district collector Sunil Chavan gave a presentation, on various schemes implemented in the district, before the governor. This includes Eco-Battallion and Tree Plantation programme. The governor obtained details on the issues of farmers. He will be visiting Jijau Shrusti at Sindhkhed Raja on Friday morning.

The delegation also brought to his notice that the PMAY is lying in limbo due to differences between the district and municipal corporation administration. The delegation comprising MLA Save, city president Sanjay Kenekar, Raju Shinde, Lata Dalal, Amruta Palodkar and Madhuri Adwant through a memorandum also drew his attention towards an increase in crime against women. The delegation also brought into notice that the new water supply scheme work is going on at a snail's pace. The governor assured of speaking to the state government in this regard and correspond with the Central Government in connection with Gharkul Yojana, said MLA Atul Save.