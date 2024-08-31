Govt has fund for 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' but not for teachers

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Navpradhyapak Sanghatna, a senior college teachers union said that the State Government coffers are bearing a burden of Rs 3,000 crore monthly but, there is no fund for teacher recruitment.

The union office-bearer said that there are 12,000 vacant posts of senior college teachers and 10,000 non-teaching employees across the State.

A total of 2088 teachers were recruited in the State as per the decisions taken by the Government between November 3, 2018 and November 12, 2021.

They said that the National Education Policy (NEP) would not be implemented properly if the recruitment was not done as per the staffing pattern.

“More than 1 lakh NET/SET and Ph D holders are waiting for the jobs in the State. Those who are waiting for the jobs are worried about their future. The Government is enthusiastic to implement schemes like ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin’ without any eligibility,” they said.

The union demanded that the Government should implement the ‘Ladka Uchha Shikshit Tarun’ scheme and deposit Rs 25,000 monthly in the youth's account. union president Dr Sandeep Pathrikar and its secretary Dr Maruti Deshmukh stated this in the press release.