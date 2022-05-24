Govt panel takes review of facilities & infrastructure for Bamu’s bifurcation

Aurangabad, May 24:

A Government team took a review of facilities and infrastructure at the Osmanabad sub-centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and a number of affiliated colleges on Tuesday for the bifurcation of Bamu.

The team also met the representatives of political, social and educational institutes in Osmanabad today.

Bamu was established as Marathwada University on August 23, 1958, following a demand from local people and their representatives considering the educational need of the region.

The name extension of the university as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was done in 1994 after a long struggle. This also gave birth to a new university in the region that is Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University at Nanded.

However, there is a long pending demand since 2003 from the representatives of Osmanabad to have a separate university considering the distance between Aurangabad and Osmanabad. The university administration started a sub-centre in Osmanabad in 2004. The demand for a separate university continues for the last two decades years.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole appointed the required teachers and officers and provided facilities at the sub-centre taking into the need of local people.

Osmanabad MP Omraje Nimbalkar had demanded a separate university for his constituency and nearby areas by bifurcating Bamu in 2019. The State Government set up a committee last year to study the situation and submit its report.

One-member committee led by Joint Director of Higher Education-Pune. Dr Prakash Bachhav arrived in Osmanabad today and took the review of facilities, infrastructure at the sub-centre, number of colleges and available staff. He held a meeting with the MP, MLAs, educationists, and representatives of social and voluntary organisations. The Government will take a decision about a separate university on the basis of his report.

When contacted, Management Council member Sanjay Nimbalkar said that the team review the facilities and met local representatives. “Nothing can be said now about the decision for a separate university in Osmanabad district. But, it is long pending demand," he added.