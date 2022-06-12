Govt Polytechnic starts counselling for admissions

Aurangabad, June 12:

The Government Polytechnic of the city has made an arrangement to counsel and help students for polytechnic admissions.

Polytechnic principal M M Ganorkar said that students can register online or at facilitation centres (FCs) for admissions. She said that the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has been implementing a smooth admission process for the past three years. “No fee is charged at FCs for the registration. The FC was started at Government Polytechnic for the admissions for the academic year 2022-23. If a candidate selects offline scrutiny, they will have to remain present at FCs for all the documents verification,” she added.

Ganorkar has appealed to all the aspirants to go through the information brochure available on the portal of DTE or can contact the chief coordinator of the admission process R T Aghav at Government Polytechnic.